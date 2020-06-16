Q&A: One Colorado discusses 'huge' Supreme Court decision protecting LGBT workers

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 vote that employers cannot fire someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

Daniel Ramos the executive director of One Colorado, a non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization in Colorado, called Monday morning's decision surprising and welcoming news.

Ramos spoke to 9NEWS Monday about the ruling.

(Editor's Note: Questions and answers may have been edited for context and clarity).

9NEWS: What does this ruling mean for the LGBTQ community?

Ramos: "Today we got a historic decision from the U.S. Supreme Court really affirming that LGBTQ folks are protected under Title VII of our federal Civil Rights Act which was incredible news because in 29 states it's still legal for LGBTQ people to be fired from their jobs for being LGBTQ. So, today's decision was huge in really sending a very, very strong message that regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity, you should be protected from discrimination in the workplace."

How did you react to the 6-3 vote?

Ramos: "I was quite surprised, to be honest. Even in a place like Colorado, we had six anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year. We've seen attempts to roll back marriage. We've seen attempts to put in place bills that would allow discrimination, especially for trans folks, so to really see that the U.S. Supreme Court issuing a decision [Monday] affirming LGBTQ employees in the workplace - it was surprising, but very, very welcoming news."

What was your reaction to Colorado's own Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion?

Ramos: “We just really understood his perspective. You know, knowing that where he went to church played a really important role in his thinking. The people he perhaps surrounded himself with were also important. We know that the most powerful thing for folks when making decisions like this is it’s important to know someone who is LGBTQ, and so perhaps knowing that he went to an open and affirming church was really important in his thinking about recognizing that LGBTQ people were at his house of worship."

Colorado has had protections for LGBTQ workers since 2008. How does this ruling impact Colorado's LGBTQ community?

Ramos: “We live in a state where win or lose, Colorado still had our protections in areas of housing, employment and public accommodations...To have such a strong statement [from the Supreme Court], I think helps us reinforce for folks that they are protected in the workplace here in Colorado and across the country.”

What is the significance of the timing of the Supreme Court decision?

Ramos: "At the same time that we're impacted by a global health crisis, we are seeing people come together around addressing issues of systemic racism and police accountability, that this, too, is just another launching point in saying that when we come together, when we tell our stories and we can get a positive decision out of the U.S. Supreme Court during Pride Month, it’s something that’s worth celebrating.”