U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Colorado

Secretary Buttigieg aims to highlight President Biden’s infrastructure law how it hopes to benefit Colorado residents.

DENVER — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said that during the trip Buttigieg will visit the Denver metro area and the Western Slope in order to see Colorado transportation projects firsthand.

Buttigieg will highlight President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its benefits for Colorado residents and the nation’s supply chain, according to his office.

Buttigieg will be joined by Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO), U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) and others on Thursday for a news conference at I-70 at Floyd Hill west of Denver.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary is expected to speak about the importance of infrastructure investments for residents and truck drivers alike at Floyd Hill.

On Friday, Buttigieg will join Hickenlooper, Bennet and others for a visit to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) facility in Glenwood Springs. RFTA is one of the largest rural transit authorities in the country.

Buttigieg will also tour the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Reconstruction Project, and hold a media availability at the Bair Ranch Rest Stop for updates on the I-70 Glenwood Canyon project which was repeatedly destroyed in mudslides in 2021.

