Polis, Western governors request $1T from federal government amid budget cuts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Jared Polis joined with other Western governors on Monday in requesting $1 trillion in relief to states and local governments to avoid deep cuts in services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors and legislators in California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Washington wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“It is now clear that Covid-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future and the worst of its economic impact is yet to come,” they wrote. “Our states are on the front line against the virus, while at the same time leading our states’ recovery. Each of us has seen first-hand how Covid-19 has caused a national recession that we are seeing play out in our states — resulting in a record number of lost wages and business failures, spiraling unemployment and substantial, unplanned Covid-19 driven costs.”

They warn that without federal support, states and cities will be “forced to make impossible decisions — like whether to fund critical public health care that will help us recover or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders.”

They are asking for $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to help make up for state revenue losses and preserve core government services.

