Former DU professor nominated to be next ambassador to Serbia

Christopher Hill was dean at DU's Josef Korbel School of International Studies from 2010-2017.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden has nominated former University of Denver (DU) professor Christopher Hill to be the next ambassador for Serbia.

Hill's nomination was announced Thursday. Recently, he has been the 2021 George Ball Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

Hill was the dean at DU's Josef Korbel School of International Studies from 2010-2017. He also served as Chief Global Advisor at DU.

If approved by the Senate, this will be Hill's fifth ambassadorship. His first ambassadorship was in Macedonia from 1996-1999, he then next served in Poland from 2000-2004, after that he was named ambassador to Korea, and had last served as ambassador to Iraq in 2009-2010. He then retired after decades of service and moved into academia.

During his career, Hill was the head of the US delegation to the six-party talks on the North Korean nuclear issue. He also was a member of the negotiating team whose efforts led to the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war in the mid-90s.

Hill speaks four languages: Serbian, Polish, Macedonian and French.

