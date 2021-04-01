‘These attacks have a cost,’ Weiser says of Trump, lawmakers’ plot to overturn election results

Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes.

DENVER — Amid plans by some congressional Republicans to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win this week and President Donald Trump’s potentially illegal attempt to fabricate a victory in Georgia, Attorney General Phil Weiser and other Democratic officials on Monday called such actions alarming.

“For anyone who believes in our Constitution and our commitment to federalism, you need to oppose this,” Weiser said on a call sponsored by the Voter Protection Program, an initiative of the Progressive State Leaders Committee but which has a bipartisan advisory board.

Of Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, asking the Republican election official to “find” him 11,780 votes to overcome Trump’s losing margin to Biden, Weiser gave credit to Raffensperger for “being strong” in supporting the rule of law.

“It is just another reminder of the difficult position public officials are being put in,” he added. “We have to recognize these attacks have a cost.”

Although the attorney general shared the sentiment of other Colorado Democrats that Trump’s phone call and the plan from dozens of congressional Republicans to attempt to nullify Biden’s victory on Wednesday were an affront to the rule of law, he stopped short of more explicit declarations of impropriety.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.