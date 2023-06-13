VP Kamala Harris to visit Denver Friday

Harris' last visit to Colorado was in March.

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver Friday to tout "the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy that works for all," the VP's office said.

Harris discussed similar topics during her last visit to Colorado, in March.

During that visit, she went to the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to participate in a conversation with U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Sasha DiGiulian with the Protect Our Winters Athlete Alliance. Over the course of 30 minutes, the Denver Gazette reported, Harris and the speakers highlighted the Biden administration’s work to combat climate change, as well as its upcoming plans.

During Friday's visit, the VP will also "deliver remarks at a DNC finance event," according to her office.

No details have been released about where these events will take place.

After her stop in Denver, the vice president will travel to Los Angeles, her office said.

Before the March visit, the last time Harris visited Colorado was in 2021. She met with small business owners as Biden administration officials fanned out across the country to promote a COVID-19 relief package.

