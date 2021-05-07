The Department of Excise and Licenses released a list of neighborhoods with "undue concentration" of pot businesses that will block new ones from opening there.

DENVER — After Denver city council approved changes to marijuana regulation to allow things like pot delivery and pot-friendly lounges, The Department Of Excise And Licenses released a list today of neighborhoods where new pot stores and cultivation facilities will not be allowed under new marijuana law in Denver.

The list includes neighborhoods with the highest concentration of stores and cultivation facilities, or as The Department Of Excise And Licenses defines as neighborhoods of undue concentration.

Eric Escudero, Director of Communications for Excise and Licenses, said this is to protect youth and keep a promise made when pot was legalized in the state to prevent high youth consumption rates.

“We found that when there are neighborhoods that have higher concentration, youth will see more cannabis businesses, and their perception of risk goes down,” Escudero said. “And when youth perception of risk goes down, then we see youth consumption go up.”

The neighborhoods of high concentration where no new store locations can open are as follows:

Overland - 14 locations

Northeast Park Hill - 11 locations

Baker - 10 locations

Elyria Swansea - 10 locations

Five Points - 10 locations

Valverde - 10 locations

The neighborhoods of high concentration where no new cultivation facilities can open are as follows:

Montbello - 32 locations

Northeast Park Hill - 32 locations

Elyria Swansea - 29 locations

Overland - 23 locations

College View-South Platte - 18 locations

Lincoln Park - 18 locations

Social equity applicants are defined as Colorado residents who have never had a marijuana license revoked and meet one of the following social equity criteria:

Applicant lived in an opportunity zone or a disproportionately impacted area between 1980 and 2010

Applicant or immediate family was arrested, convicted or suffered civil asset forfeiture due to a marijuana offense

Applicant’s household income didn’t exceed 50% of the state median income

The social equity application program was created after an equity report from Denver found that 74.6% of owners of licensed cannabis businesses within city and county limits are white, as are 68% of employees. Hispanic, Latino and Spanish residents account for 12.7% of cannabis business owners and 12.1% of industry employees, while black and African American residents make up 5.6% of ownership and 5.9% of industry employees.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.