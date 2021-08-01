Elected officials and others demand Reps. Boebert, Lamborn resign over Wednesday's Washington, D.C. riot

After their role in the riot, the letter said they betrayed the trust of their constituents.

COLORADO, USA — A Thursday letter signed by state and local government elected officials to U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) is demanding their resignation for their role in what took place in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

>> Video above: Colorado lawmakers condemn riot at US Capitol, describe fleeing in gas masks

The letter said the two lawmakers "have betrayed the trust of Colorado voters by helping incite violence against the body you were elected to, a body designed to serve us. By endorsing the president’s unsubstantiated and repeatedly debunked, discredited, and false claims of voter fraud, you encouraged and tacitly endorsed the actions of these terrorists and threatened the basic foundation of our democracy."

The letter claims Boebert and Lamborn "are directly responsible for the destruction and mayhem that engulfed the U.S. Capitol and American democracy yesterday." It also noted that Boebert had posted a video, purportedly showing her carrying a gun down the streets of Washington, D.C. which has earned her attention from the city's police chief, who said he would warn her about the city's ban on open-carry of firearms. A Boebert spokesperson told The Washington Post the congresswoman was not actually carrying a gun during the video filming.

On her Twitter feed Wednesday, Boebert posted "Today is 1776," although she later denounced the violence that had taken place at the Capitol.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.