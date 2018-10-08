COLORADO POLITICS — Democratic nominee Jared Polis, a tech millionaire, just dropped a blockchain technology policy into the Colorado governor’s race, while also inviting those who are into cryptocurrency to use it to donate his campaign.

Less technologically savvy Coloradans might get a headache, but Polis is betting on the future.

Blockchain is the ledger and trading place for cryptocurrencies — encrypted digital money that’s not tethered to fixed institution, like a bank or a nation — that Polis and other political and business leaders think might soon drive global economic growth, while improving state government security and transparency and accessibility.

He was the founder of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus and hosted a Bitcoin Demo Day at the U.S. Capitol to bring in experts to talk to members of Congress about decentralizing currency online.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2KIGUcX

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics