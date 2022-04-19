Gov. Polis offers Disney, Twitter new headquarters in Colorado

In light of a public feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Disney and Twitter, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) offered both companies a new home in Colorado.

DENVER — Perhaps Mickey Mouse might have to get used to living at altitude.

Following criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) directed at both Disney and Twitter on Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) tweeted an offer to both companies: Pack your bags and move to Colorado.

Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away. In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like @Disney or @Twitter. Hey @Disney we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and @twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are https://t.co/r7Vcvu20eb — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 19, 2022

Polis' tweet came after DeSantis announced on Tuesday morning that he's calling on the Florida state legislature to consider removing a special district that allows Florida's Walt Disney World to self-govern.

DeSantis also said on Tuesday that he's considering action to combat Twitter's activation of a so-called "poison pill" to prevent billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from taking over the social media company.

“We’re going to be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty," DeSantis said on Tuesday.

In turn, Polis accused DeSantis and Florida of "authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector" that "are driving businesses away".

Polis then went on to offer Disney and Twitter a home in Colorado, saying "we don’t meddle in affairs of companies."

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Disney or Twitter had responded to Polis' tweet.

