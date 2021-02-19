Politics become personal in the House's first week back

On the first week back for members of the Colorado House, political infighting turned ugly.

Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, is known for his frequent mentions of the murder of his son, Alex, in the 2012 Aurora Theater shooting. Sullivan goes to the House podium from time to time, always on Fridays, to remind people that his son was murdered on a Friday. That happened again on Feb 19.

"Today is the 448th Friday" since Alex was murdered, along with 10 others, Sullivan began, during the portion of the House business devoted to introductions and announcements. Last Sunday was also the three-year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in which 17 died and 17 others were injured, Sullivan reminded House members.

If anyone believes either shooting was a hoax, Sullivan said as he held up a blue folder, he would share the crime scene photos from the Aurora shooting.

Sullivan went on to extol the results of the first year of the law setting up the Extreme Risk Protection Order, also known as the red flag law, a bill he sponsored in 2019 with now-speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver. For every 11 petitions filed nationwide in the past 20 years, one life was saved, Sullivan said. In Colorado, that's 10 people who were able to sit with their families this previous holiday season.

