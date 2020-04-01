DENVER — Democrat Pete Buttigieg has announced a stop in Denver next week to host two fundraising events.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and current presidential candidate is holding a grassroots fundraising event at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 8. and another fundraising event later that evening. The location of the second event was not given on a media advisory sent out Saturday.

Tickets for the Fillmore event start at $25 and top out at $1,500, according to his campaign website. Doors open at 5 p.m. The second event begins at 7 p.m.

Earlier this week, Pete Buttigieg's campaign said he has raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide.

Of the Democratic candidates who qualified for the last debate in December, five of the seven have already visited our state for events recently.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer have all held public events here. Former Vice President Joe Biden came for a private fundraiser back in September.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang still has not made a campaign trip to Colorado.

RELATED: Who is Pete Buttigieg?

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking the sixth Democratic debate

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS