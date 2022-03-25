Polis signs nearly a dozen bills, including privacy protections for health care workers

House Bill 1041 seeks to prevent the doxxing of health care workers and other employees.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis signed nearly a dozen bills Thursday, including two that will provide privacy protections for health care workers and will add the word “consent” to Colorado’s sexual assault law.

House Bill 1041 seeks to prevent the doxxing of health care workers and other employees — such as code enforcement officers, child representatives and animal control officers — by adding them to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they receive threats to their safety.

> The video above aired February 14, after the bill passed the House

Prior to being sent to Polis, the bill passed the state Senate in a 23-9 vote and the state House of Representatives in a 52-10 vote.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.