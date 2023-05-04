Watch Live: TN House votes to expel Rep. Justin Jones; lawmakers voting to expel 2 other Democratic leaders

A spokesperson for the state house confirmed Rep. Gloria Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson had been removed from their respective committees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee House of Representatives was set to vote on three resolutions on Thursday to expel three Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), following a demonstration over gun violence on the House floor.

First, they took up a resolution to expel Rep. Justin Jones (D - Nashville). Representative John Ray Clemmons (D- Nashville) condemned the vote after debate was stopped on the House floor.

"You don't belong here. You want to call the question? I am humiliated, I am embarrassed," he said before the vote. "The loss of life, not just those six loss of life, but people across this state that continue to be killed by gun violence."

A group of lawmakers stood by Jones as he spoke for five minutes before the vote.

"My prayer to you is that even if you expel me, you still act to address the crisis of school shootings," said Jones. "I pray that we uphold our oath on this floor, because, colleagues, the world is watching."

Lawmakers voted to expel him in a 72-25 vote.

Tennessee Republican leadership removed three Democratic lawmakers from their committees and subcommittees on Monday days after peaceful protests at the state capitol, later filing bills to expel them from their seats.

A spokesperson for the state house confirmed Rep. Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) had been removed from their respective committees.

A few minutes before the House voted to formally introduce the resolutions, a crowd of protesters gathered in the upstairs gallery -- chanting "fascists" and yelling at lawmakers on the floor.

At that time, Rep. Jones was filming the chants on his phone as Tennessee officers tried to move the crowd outside. At one point while he is filming, he said Rep. Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville) pushed him and grabbed his phone. Jones shared the video on social media.

Jones tried to bring up the incident when the house resumed, but House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) cut off his microphone and told him it was not a "parliamentary question" but an "accusation."

Rep. Johnson gave a brief comment during the unfinished business portion of the legislative day.

"I'd just like to say... those who deny freedom to others deserve it not from themselves, as Abraham Lincoln said," Johnson said.

Sexton (R-Crossville) said the three Democratic lawmakers were removed last week from their committees for "rushing the well" and "leading a protest" on the House floor with a bullhorn.

"Their actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor," he said on Monday.

Days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, hundreds of people protested inside and outside the capitol as the legislature began taking up bills on Thursday.

Johnson said she spent some time with the protesters inside the rotunda before the session started, talking to a few about why they were there. She said the three wanted to welcome and honor the protesters on the floor but said their voices were shut down.

"And then there was no opportunities to speak on the floor, and to even address it then. And then we had a bill about vouchers. And they wouldn't call on several of us to allow us to speak on issues affecting our community. And at that point, we just said, you know, between the next bills, let's walk up to the well, and acknowledge that there are people out there that care deeply about their children and their community," she said.

Johnson said the three anticipated their microphone being cut, so one of the members brought a small bullhorn with them to continue speaking. In an interview with 10News, Johnson said that the three knew they were breaking a House rule.

"I fully acknowledge that. But I broke that rule in order to fight for Tennessee's children, Tennessee's teachers, Tennessee's churches. We have got to address this issue. And we have got to make sure that both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue. And I will break protocol if I need to fight for Tennessee kids," she said. "2000 people were outside the doors begging us to talk about gun violence. The least we could do is acknowledge that they were there... that they cared and they're fighting for their community."

