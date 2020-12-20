x
Top lawmakers clear last obstacle to COVID-19 economic relief package

Votes could come as early as Sunday.
WASHINGTON — Top congressional lawmakers have cleared away the last major obstacle to agreement on a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion. 

Votes could come as early as Sunday. 

A fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers has been defused by a Senate odd couple. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a liberal New York Democrat, sealed the deal with GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a prominent conservative. 

Toomey has been pressing a provision to close down Fed lending facilities that Democrats say would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration.

