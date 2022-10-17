Truth Test: TABOR talk on both sides of the aisle

Political ads attacking Democrat Yadira Caraveo and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, the candidates for CD-8, both talk about TABOR. But who's right?

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — The Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) is a complicated constitutional amendment, but we have had plenty of chances to explain it to you, because it keeps getting brought up in the 2022 election.

At least the refund part of TABOR does.

TABOR refunds are being used in political ads for both candidates in the new Congressional District 8, which covers parts of Adams and Weld Counties.

An ad paid for out of Washington, D.C. by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) attacks Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo and is in support of Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer. It makes similar claims to a competing ad. That competing ad is paid for by Caraveo and is half a positive ad about herself and half a negative ad about Kirkmeyer.

NRCC AD/CLAIM: "Caraveo even pushed to eliminate TABOR, ending your tax refund."

CARAVEO AD/CLAIM: "But Barbara Kirkmeyer voted 'no' instead." (on screen text reads: "Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer | Voted No on Tax Cuts and Refunds")

It's like that meme, with one Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman.

NRCC AD/CLAIM: "Caraveo even pushed to eliminate TABOR, ending your tax refund."

VERDICT: True.

That ballot issue would have allowed the state to keep TABOR refunds. It failed with 54% of the vote. Had it passed, Colorado residents would no longer get state TABOR refunds (this is not the same as your tax return refund).

CARAVEO AD/CLAIM: "…worked with both parties to…give us bigger tax refunds."

VERDICT: Yes and no, depending on your income bracket.

Caraveo supported a bill this year that resulted in part of our TABOR refunds getting issued early, ahead of the November election. That's why we received $750 (single) or $1,500 (joint filers) checks from the state.

Was it a bigger tax refund?

For low-income earners, yes.

For high-income earners, no.

Instead of the amount of the refund increasing based on income level, the check amount was the same no matter how much someone earned.

During the 8th Congressional District debate on 9NEWS on Oct. 13, Caraveo tied TABOR to restricting funding for education.

"Any regrets on trying to take away TABOR refunds?" moderator Kyle Clark asked.

"I think that it really affects the health of children, but it is the law of the land and so I will follow that law," Caraveo said.

NRCC AD/CLAIM: "But Barbara Kirkmeyer voted 'no' instead." (on screen text reads: "Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer | Voted No on Tax Cuts and Refunds")

VERDICT: This is accurate, at least regarding the TABOR refund. Kirkmeyer voted no for the bill that created the $750/$1,500 checks, which was part of next year's TABOR refund sent earlier and in an equitable method, meaning equally no matter your income level.

What is not accurate is that she did not vote "no" on you getting a TABOR refund. She voted no on changing how it was coming back to you.