Important dates to know for the 2020 general election in Colorado

DENVER — While the date Nov. 3 is pretty much ingrained in the brains of the entire U.S., for Colorado voters, there are plenty of other dates worth knowing ahead of the 2020 general election.
From the earliest you can pick up your ballot from the county clerk to the date dropboxes open, here's a rundown of important days to remember during this election season.
For even more detail, click or tap here for the full election calendar on the Colorado Secretary of State's website.
Sept. 4
- The deadline for the Colorado Secretary of State (SoS) to finalize the ballot order and content for the 2020 general election.
- Last day for counties to begin video surveillance recordings in the places required by the state's elections rules.
- Last day for unaffiliated voters to ask to be elections judges.
Sept. 19
- The first day county clerks may begin issuing mail ballots for the general election to any eligible voter who requests one in-person at the county clerk's office. (Note: Since this falls on a Saturday, the first day this will happen in many counties will be Monday, Sept. 21).
- The last day to transmit ballots and ballot materials to military and overseas voters.
Sept. 29
- The last day for county clerks to provide a list of election judges, including political affiliation, to each opposing party for the 2020 general election.
Oct. 2
- The last day for official ballots for the 2020 general election to be printed and in possession of the county clerk.
- The first day county clerks MUST issue mail-in ballots to anyone who asks for them in-person at the clerk's office.
Oct. 9
- The first day that ballots for the general election may be mailed to voters.
Oct. 13
- The last day for county clerks to conduct the public logic and accuracy test of their voting systems.
- The last day to submit a registered voter application through a voter registration drive.
Oct. 14
- The last day for county clerks to post notice of the 2020 general election.
- The last day to post polling location signs.
Oct. 15
- The last day for county clerks to send out mail-in ballots.
Oct. 19
- Drop boxes open for mail-in ballots.
- Voter services and polling centers open.
Oct. 26
- The last day to register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.
Oct. 27
- Since counties are no longer mailing in ballots, from here on out voters must obtain their ballots at voter services polling centers and turn them in there, instead of mailing them in.
Nov. 3
- The 2020 General Election. Ballots must be received by county clerks by 7 p.m. If people are still in line to vote by 7 p.m., their ballots will also be counted.
Nov. 5
- The deadline for county clerks to send missing signature notices, signature verification notices, and missing ID letters and emails.
Nov. 12
- The last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by county clerks to be counted in the general election.
Nov. 30
- The last day for the Secretary of State to compare returns and order appropriate recounts of the general election.
Dec. 1
- The last day for interested parties to request a recount of the general election at their own expense.
Dec. 8
- The last day for a statutory recount of any race in the general election.
Dec. 10
- The last day to complete a recount of the general election as requested by an interested party
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics