Boulder Question 300: How many unrelated people can live in a home?

A 'yes' vote on the question would allow a residence to be occupied by a number of people equal to the number of bedrooms, plus one person.

Boulder Ballot Question 300

Boulder is asking voters whether to change the number of unrelated people who can live in a residence. The current limit is three or four people in most areas.

This ballot measure would allow a housing unit to be occupied by a number of people equal to the number of legal bedrooms, plus one extra person.

The language on the ballot

Shall the City of Boulder expand access to housing by allowing all housing units to be occupied by a number of people equal to the number of legal bedrooms, plus one additional person per home, provided that relevant health and safety codes are met?

Yes or no?

A YES vote means you want the city to expand the number of unrelated people who can live in a residence.

A NO vote means you want the current occupancy limits to stay in place.

What it means

Currently in the City of Boulder, up to three or four unrelated people can live in a residence, depending on what zone the residence is located in. It doesn't matter how big the residence is or how old the residents are, according to the group Bedrooms Are For People.

Those limits don't apply to members of the same family who live together.

Bedrooms Are For People tried but wasn't successful in getting this question on the 2020 ballot. After Boulder decided to allow digital signatures on ballot petitions, the group tried again and this time was successful.

Under Question 300, a bedroom must meet certain city requirements for size, access and intended use. For instance, a garage, kitchen or bathroom can't qualify as a bedroom.

Bedrooms Are For People says about Question 300 that, "All people in Boulder should get the benefits of sharing housing, including the costs of rent or mortgage, transportation, food and child care."

The group No on Bedroom$ says on its website that Question 300 would "dismantle your neighborhood by turning single-family homes into overcrowded de facto dormitories."