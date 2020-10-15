Help reporters across the state track voting issues between now and the election

Reporters from more than 60 publications from across Colorado will monitor #COvoteWatch as part of the Colorado News Collaborative.

COLORADO, USA — Text 303-871-1491 or use the #COVoteWatch hashtag on Twitter to help journalists and the public keep track of any issues that might arise during early voting or on Election Day.

Voters can attach videos, photos, or descriptions of what they see and hear from now through Nov. 3 — or whenever the ballot counting is finished.



>>> Watch the video above for a 9NEWS town hall with three Colorado county clerks regarding your questions about voting in Colorado.