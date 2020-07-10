Don't want to miss important dates leading up to the election? Try one of these phone backgrounds

From the first date ballots will be mailed out to the day drop boxes will be available, these phone backgrounds will keep you covered ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

DENVER — Having your significant other or pet as your phone background is great, but do you know what’s better? Democracy.

That’s why the Next with Kyle Clark team has created phone backgrounds listing the important dates leading up to Nov. 3 general election (a date that’s also included on the background).

This includes Oct. 9 – the first day clerks can start sending out ballots – and Oct. 12, the first day that polling centers will open and drop boxes will be available. For what it’s worth, the last day you can mail in your ballot is Oct. 27.

Just download the version that's best for you, and make it your lock screen on your phone, or the background on your desktop computer. That way, you'll never miss a deadline.

And remember, if you’re not already registered to vote (you can check here), you can do so up until 7 p.m. on Election Day – so there’s really no excuse not to have your voice heard this November.

ELECTION DATES BACKGROUNDS

NOTE: The background may still require some pinching and sizing to fit your phone.

