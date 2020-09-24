Interactive map: All of the polling places and ballot drop boxes in Colorado

There are hundreds of in-person voting options in Colorado. Here is a map of their locations and hours.

DENVER — In addition to mailing in your ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election, you also have the option to leave it in one of Colorado's more than 370 ballot drop boxes and 350 in-person polling places.

Every Colorado county has at least one of each option, and populated areas along the Front Range have dozens.

State law only requires at least one drop box for counties with 15,000 or fewer active voters, which accounts for the apparent voting “deserts” seen in some rural parts of the state.

Click through the interactive map below for all of the polling places and ballot drop boxes in Colorado. By clicking on an icon, you can see the hours and dates when a given voting location is open.

It’s worth mentioning that some counties have a third option, where you can hand your ballot to a person. This is defined by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office as “a location established for the receipt of mail ballots under the supervision of a municipal clerk, election judges, a county clerk and recorder of a member of the clerk and recorder’s staff.”

Colorado has launched a tool that has allowed voters to track their ballots once they’ve been submitted.

