Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper debate Tuesday night on 9NEWS. Here’s what you need to know.

The debate will start at 6 p.m. and air for one hour, commercial free. This is one of the most-watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Republican incumbent Cory Gardner will debate Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper tonight at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

This U.S. Senate race is one of the most closely-watched in the country. Democrats see it as an opportunity to gain a seat, while Republicans are fighting to keep their slim majority, which currently stands at 53-47.

The debate will air commercial-free from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 9NEWS. Next Anchor Kyle Clark and Political Reporter Marshall Zelinger will serve as the moderators.

Here’s a look at what you need to know ahead of the debate.

How to watch

The debate will air on 9NEWS, and we’re partnered with seven other media outlets across the state: the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Colorado Politics, Rocky Mountain PBS, KRDO in Colorado Springs, KJCT and KKCO in Grand Junction and KOBF in the Four Corners.

This means that it will be the only debate that will be televised statewide. In addition, radio partners in Durango, Grand Junction, Aspen, La Junta and Greeley will carry the debate.

9NEWS will stream the debate on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app, the Next YouTube channel and on the Next Facebook page.

The debate format

During this debate, there will not be opening statements.

Questions and the question formats are chosen by the 9NEWS journalists, and will not be shared with candidates in advance.

They will have 60 seconds to answer each question, and candidates will get 30 seconds for rebuttals, as directed by the moderators.

The debate will end with 60 seconds of closing statements from each candidate.

>>> Watch the video above for a look at the debate format from Kyle Clark.

What will be different about this year's debate?

9NEWS and CSU are taking numerous precautions to ensure this debate is as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mean mandatory temperature checks for everyone who enters the debate area, including the candidates. In addition, Gardner and Hickenlooper will stand a number of feet apart to ensure social distancing.

The moderators will also keep their distance from the candidates.

Face masks will be required everywhere but onstage, and only a limited group of people will be allowed in the debate area itself.

Unlike years past, there will be no live audience.

Meet the candidates

Both Gardner and Hickenlooper are undefeated in Colorado elections -- something that will change for one of them come Nov. 3.

Gardner, the incumbent, defeated Democrat Mark Udall by two percentage points in 2014.

Prior to that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for northern Colorado's Fourth Congressional District. He was a member of the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2010.

Gardner recently came under fire from Democrats for issuing a statement saying that he would vote to confirm a new Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential election.

In 2016, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, he had said the Senate should wait to vote on a new nominee until a new president was in office.

Hickenlooper had said the Senate should be able to vote on a new justice before the election in 2016, but following Ginsburg's death in 2020, said the decision should wait.

Hickenlooper is entering the Senate race following a run for president that failed to pick up steam nationally.

He was the governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019, and prior to that, served as Denver's mayor from 2003 to 2011.

Why is this race particularly important this year?

If Gardner loses to Hickenlooper, it could help shift the U.S. Senate toward Democratic control.

Democrats currently control 45 seats in the Senate, but the two independent senators caucus with them, bringing the total to 47. Republicans have 53 seats, meaning for the Democrats to take clear control of the Senate, they’d need to gain four seats. If they gain only three, control of the Senate would depend on who wins the presidential race, since the vice president breaks a 50-50 tie.

In addition to Colorado, Arizona, Maine and North Carolina are also considered to have Senate races involving vulnerable Republicans.

Past debates on 9NEWS

These were the lineups of the last several U.S. Senate debates on 9NEWS:

2016: Democratic Senator Michael Bennet vs Republican challenger Darryl Glenn.

2016 Republican Senate primary debates (2): Robert Blaha, Ryan Frazier, Darryl Glenn, Jack Graham, Jon Keyser, Peg Littleton, Jerry Natividad and Tim Neville.

2014: Democratic Senator Mark Udall vs Republican challenger Cory Gardner

2010: Democratic Senator Michael Bennet vs Republican challenger Ken Buck

2008: Democratic Senator Mark Udall vs Republican challenger Bob Schaeffer

2004: Democratic Senator Ken Salazar vs Republican challenger Pete Coors.

2002: Republican Senator Wayne Allard vs Democratic challenger Ted Strickland