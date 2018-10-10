9NEWS' Voter Guide is a comprehensive, step-by-step look at everything you need to know about the 2018 election, including how to vote, amendment information, candidate profiles and more.

Viewers have been sending 9NEWS questions about the upcoming election, which takes place Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Below is a list of Frequently Asked Questions and answers. We will continue to add questions and answers as they are submitted.

Q: How many stamps does my vote-by-mail ballot need?

A: It depends on where you live. If you live in the City and County of Denver, you will need $0.71 postage. If you live in other counties, contact your election office with any questions.

Q: I heard today that if you do not put two stamps on your ballot returning envelope, it will not be delivered and therefore, will not be counted. Is that true?

A: We get a version of this question a lot, and it often is accompanied about fears that ballots with postage issues won’t be delivered or counted. First off, those fears are unfounded.

Here’s why.

All ballots require postage. But no ballot will be delayed due to postage issues. All mailed ballots will be delivered, and they will be counted, as long as they are filled out properly.

Some ballots will require extra postage depending on the county or municipality. (In Denver, ballot postage is 71 cents, for example.) Ballots or their envelopes will provide postage instructions. Follow them and you'll be good to go.

Bottom line: All mailed ballots WILL BE delivered. And that is good for democracy.

Q: Can I drop off my vote by mail ballot at a polling location?

A: Yes! Just make sure it’s signed and dated.

Q: I have not received a Blue Book in the mail. When will they be mailed?

A: The last day for the Blue Book to be mailed is Oct. 4. This is the language from the Secretary of State Election Calendar:

Oct. 4 is the last day for the Legislative Council staff to print and distribute the ballot information booklet for statewide measures to active registered voters (at least 30 days before the election).

If you are a registered voter, you should receive your Blue Book soon.

Ballots will begin mailing Oct. 14, and the last day they can be mailed is Oct. 18. However, you can request one in person now from your county clerk, if you wish.

Click/tap here to view the full Secretary of State Elections Calendar.

Q: Where can I get a paper copy of the election blue book?

A: You should be able to pick up a physical copy of the Blue Book from your county clerk.

Q: I would like information about congressional candidates for District 2, [and] I have seen none.

A: Your county clerk may have additional information on the candidates.

You can also find reliable information about Colorado's 2nd Congressional District election on Ballotpedia. Click/tap here to view info on the 2nd Congressional District election.

Q: I am specifically trying to find out the details on 5A in Jefferson County. I want to know how the bond payoff is structured. All I can find is that it is 20 years. Is it level term or a balloon payment?

A: Here is a signed resolution of Board of Education, JeffCo School District R-1, calling for an election for voters to consider a bond measure, which is 5B.

And here is a signed resolution of the Board of Education, JeffCo School District R-1, calling for an election for voters to consider a mill levy override, which is 5A.

The resolutions are dense with legal language.

I found a website from a group called WeAreJeffCo that is in favor of 5A and 5B. The information appears to be solid, but you have to consider it with a critical eye, given that WeAreJeffCo has a dog in the fight.

In the FAQ section, 5A is described as a Mill Levy Override measure (aka property tax measure) and 5B is described as a bond. The site says revenues raised through the 5A, a mill levy override, would go to operations, and bonds raised under 5B would go to physical buildings and improvements.

Click/tap here for the site that discusses the bond issue, 5B.

Click/tap here for the site that discusses the mill levy override issue, 5A.

Q: My son is 18, and off at college (in CO). He IS registered, but I assume the ballot will come to his home address. Can he vote in person where he is at school? If he mails it in, is our only option to mail his ballot to him there to send himself?

A: Your son can choose one of two options to vote.

1) He can register to vote in the district where he is attending college. If he wants to receive his ballot in the mail, he must register by Oct. 29. If he registers after Oct. 29, he can still get a ballot, but he will have to pick it up in person at a polling place in his district. He can register to vote up to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day -- but he must go to a polling place in person to both register and vote. I've also attached a list of acceptable forms of identification that are needed to register. That way, should he decide to register to vote in the district where he is attending college, your son can be prepared.

2) You can mail his ballot to him, and he uses it to vote.

He should know that his vote will count only in the district where he votes. He can't vote for local candidates and measures in the other district.

Q: How do I know if it is necessary to redistrict, congressional vs. statutory, what is best? What is the best way to know what is really the best way to vote?

A: There are two statewide ballot initiatives that deal with redistricting. Amendment Y, if approved, would create an independent commission to draw congressional maps. Amendment Z would create a similar independent commission to draw state legislative maps. The goal is to make redistricting as fair and transparent as possible, and each measure has unanimous support in the state legislature.

NEXT with Kyle Clark aired a segment that addresses questions people have about redistricting. Kyle speaks with Wendy Underhill, director of elections and redistricting at the National Council of State Legislatures, who clearly explains the process:

You can find more information about Y and Z in the 9NEWS Voter Guide.

Q: Do we have any independents running for governor or the state seats?

A: Click/tap here to find reliable information about the candidates running for governor.

Click/tap here for information about the candidates running for the state Senate.

Click/tap here for information about the candidates running for the state House of Representatives.

Q: I live in Aurora and am very confused by the wording for ballot issue 3G asking whether medical marijuana should be taxed. I thought only recreational was allowed in Aurora? Are they asking to repeal the ban?

A: The Aurora Assistant City Attorney this morning. He said ballot measures 3H and 3G would create the framework to legalize medical marijuana in Aurora, but not actually legalize it. If the measures pass at the polls, then the Aurora City Council would take the matter under consideration.

The language in the measures does not clearly state that the city council would have a deciding role. Our read of 3H, in particular, makes it sound like voters would make the final determination. We are going to press for more answers.

Q: Regarding Proposition 112, I’m aware that petroleum drillers can drill horizontally, so even with greater setback requirements why wouldn’t they use existing drilling sites to extract oil and gas inside the setback boundaries without needing to drill within them?

A: The 2,500-foot setback provisions in Amendment 112 apply to drilling, as well as exploration. Here's the relevant language in the Amendment:

(b) “OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT” MEANS EXPLORATION FOR, AND DRILLING, PRODUCTION,

AND PROCESSING OF, OIL, GAS, OR OTHER GASEOUS AND LIQUID HYDROCARBONS, AND FLOWLINES AND THE TREATMENT OF WASTE ASSOCIATED WITH SUCH EXPLORATION, DRILLING, PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING. “OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT” INCLUDES HYDRAULIC FRACTURING."

If Amendment 112 were to pass, that means exploration would be off limits within 2,500 feet of "occupied structures" and "vulnerable areas." Vulnerable areas include parks, playgrounds, lakes, streams, reservoirs and drinking water sources.

A 2,500-foot setback would make exploration much more difficult. Perhaps you'd want that, if you are in favor of Amendment 112. If you are opposed to the measure, then maybe you'd view the restriction as too harsh.

Q: There is a witness signature on ballot envelope. When and who signs it? And when should it be signed?

When a voter requires assistance to fill out a ballot, a witness signs the witness field. It's a safeguard step to help ensure the ballot's integrity when some assists a voter with their ballot.

People who might need assistance include the elderly, the infirm or the blind. For example, my father is blind. My family reads the ballot to him, he makes his ballot decisions, and I or another family member fills in his ballot. At the end of the process, the family member who helped fill in the ballot signs the witness field.

Q: It would be helpful to understand voting for judges if we knew their political party affiliation listed on the ballot.

Colorado's judicial retention process is designed to remove politics from the elections, to the extent possible. Judges in Colorado are non-partisan, and that is why they don't have party affiliations printed on their retention ballot. An example of this non-partisan system: Judges in Colorado are not allowed to campaign or fundraise to retain their judgeships.

Colorado's non-partisan judicial nomination and retention process dates back to 1966 when voters approved a state constitutional amendment that created the system we have today. In this system, known as the Modified Missouri Plan, the governor appoints judges to judgeships based on suggestions from a non-partisan nominating panel. At no time during this process is a judge asked about his or her political affiliation.

In our system, judges maintain their judgeships if are "retained" in elections. A non-partisan performance commission makes recommendations on retention for each judge who is up for retention. As I stated earlier, judges are not allowed to campaign, but if the commission recommends that a judge not be retained, the judge can issue a statement in response to the commission's recommendation. That is as close to campaigning that a judge can do in Colorado.

The 9NEWS Voter Guide has a section about judge retention. Scroll down to "How to Judge a Judge."

Q: I received my ballot on Monday but cannot understand why Mike Coffman and Jason Crow are not on the ballot.

Click/tap here to locate your district. Districts' borders are jagged and sometimes cut across communities. Maybe you live just outside a boundary.

If you live in the 6th Congressional District, then Coffman and Crow should be on your ballot. If you live in a different Congressional district, then your ballot should contain the names for candidates in that district.

