DENVER — Colorado voters should have already received their ballots in the mail ahead of a statewide election on Nov. 5.

Ballots were mailed to all registered voters in the state during the week of Oct. 14. In addition to two statewide measures, voters will also weigh a number of local ballot questions ranging from taxes and debt to marijuana and broadband.

As of Tuesday, more than 185,000 ballots have been returned to county clerks for the coordinated election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Here's everything else you need to know ahead of Election Day.

Voting information and important dates

If you still need to register to vote, start here. Wondering where to vote or drop off your ballot? You can find that information here. You can access the Blue Book, which looks at statewide ballot measures, at this link.

A person can register to vote and receive a ballot up until 7 p.m. on Election Day by visiting a voter service and polling center in person. Voters are encouraged to turn their ballot in early and to do so at a secure 24-hour ballot drop box location. All ballot drop boxes are open 24/7 and are under video surveillance.

Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, and all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. It's also important for voters to remember to sign the back of their ballot envelope, and if your ballot instructions state you must return an I.D., you have to include a copy of an acceptable form of I.D with your ballot.

Statewide measures on this year's ballot

Proposition CC

Simply put, CC asks you to permanently give the state permission to keep TABOR tax money that's normally returned to you.

A "YES" vote allows the state to keep revenue above the current limit instead of issuing TABOR refunds on years when the state collects too much. The money from CC would be spent on schools and roads. At least, initially. Because this is a proposition, it only changes state statute and future lawmakers can change state statutes without a vote of the people.

A "NO" vote keeps the current structure in place where the state would have to issue TABOR refunds for revenue above and beyond the required limit.

EXPLAINER: Coloradans are voting on Prop CC; What does it do?

Proposition DD

Gambling and Colorado's water are tied together through Proposition DD, which appears on the November 2019 ballot.

A " YES" vote on DD legalizes betting on sports in Colorado. It also would tax the casino and/or operators of the sports apps that would accept the bets. The state would keep 10 percent of the revenues made from the casinos/sports app operators. The money would fund the Colorado Water Plan, the regulation of sports betting and gambling addiction services.

A "NO" vote on DD keeps sports betting illegal in Colorado and would not initiate this new sports betting tax.

EXPLAINER: What is Proposition DD on Colorado's ballots?

Where to find election results

Election results will largely be posted on city and county websites after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here are links to those websites. If your city is not listed, search for the clerk's page on Google.

You can also find some results on the Colorado Secretary of State's website, which is listed here: http://bit.ly/2ozPvVM

Alamosa County: http://bit.ly/2gWBDCa

Phone number: 719-589-6681

Arapahoe County: http://bit.ly/2yI0xzH

Phone number: 303-795-4511

Archuleta County: http://bit.ly/2z9lGn6

Phone number: 970-264-8331

Baca County: http://bit.ly/2AdN29m

Phone number: 719-523-4372

Berthoud: http://bit.ly/2AdDI59

Phone number: 970-344-5800

Boulder: http://bit.ly/2ipXvXd

Phone number: 303-413-7740

Broomfield: http://bit.ly/2zf9L6L

Phone number: 303-464-5857

Castle Rock: http://bit.ly/2iVy5o0

Phone number: 303-660-1374

Chaffee County: http://bit.ly/2A1xzrX

Phone number: 719-539-4004

Commerce City: http://bit.ly/2hawbPT

Phone number: 303-289-3611

Denver: https://bit.ly/2tPaMBz

Phone number: 720-913-VOTE (8683)

Douglas County: http://bit.ly/2gYxHkA

Phone number: 303-660-7444

Eagle County: https://bit.ly/2OtUgMm

Phone number: 970-328-8715

El Paso County: http://bit.ly/2tsZNcL

Phone number: 719-575-VOTE (8683)

Federal Heights: https://bit.ly/2SONEeC

Phone number: 303-412-3536

Georgetown: http://bit.ly/2zdk23o

Phone number: 303-679-2339

Golden: http://bit.ly/2lHSL3V

Phone number: 303-384-8015

Greeley: http://bit.ly/2iXelAp

Phone number: 970-350-9740

Huerfano County: http://bit.ly/2lID0d0

Phone number: 719-738-2380

Jefferson County: http://bit.ly/2z7unhF

Phone number: 303-271-8111

Larimer County: http://bit.ly/2zsBzp8

Phone number: 970-498-7820

Longmont: http://bit.ly/2ipAyTT

Phone number: 303-651-8649

Mesa County: http://bit.ly/2zebTeX

Phone number: 970-244-1662

Minturn: http://bit.ly/2ypCarA

Phone number: 970-827-5645

Moffat County: http://bit.ly/2z8YGls

Phone number: 970-824-9120

Pitkin County: https://bit.ly/2REFX9r

Phone number: 970-920-5180

Pueblo County: http://bit.ly/2hyeruF

Phone number: 719-583-6620

Rio Grande County: https://bit.ly/2AQyVsL

Phone number: 719-657-3334

San Juan County: http://bit.ly/2z7uaII

Phone number: 360-378-3357

Summit County: https://bit.ly/2PHooIx

Phone numbers: 970-453-3479 // 970-262-3406

Weld County: https://bit.ly/2PdhZFz

Phone number: 970-304-6525

