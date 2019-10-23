DENVER — Colorado voters should have already received their ballots in the mail ahead of a statewide election on Nov. 5.
Ballots were mailed to all registered voters in the state during the week of Oct. 14. In addition to two statewide measures, voters will also weigh a number of local ballot questions ranging from taxes and debt to marijuana and broadband.
As of Tuesday, more than 185,000 ballots have been returned to county clerks for the coordinated election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Here's everything else you need to know ahead of Election Day.
Voting information and important dates
If you still need to register to vote, start here. Wondering where to vote or drop off your ballot? You can find that information here. You can access the Blue Book, which looks at statewide ballot measures, at this link.
A person can register to vote and receive a ballot up until 7 p.m. on Election Day by visiting a voter service and polling center in person. Voters are encouraged to turn their ballot in early and to do so at a secure 24-hour ballot drop box location. All ballot drop boxes are open 24/7 and are under video surveillance.
Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, and all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. It's also important for voters to remember to sign the back of their ballot envelope, and if your ballot instructions state you must return an I.D., you have to include a copy of an acceptable form of I.D with your ballot.
Statewide measures on this year's ballot
Proposition CC
Simply put, CC asks you to permanently give the state permission to keep TABOR tax money that's normally returned to you.
- A "YES" vote allows the state to keep revenue above the current limit instead of issuing TABOR refunds on years when the state collects too much. The money from CC would be spent on schools and roads. At least, initially. Because this is a proposition, it only changes state statute and future lawmakers can change state statutes without a vote of the people.
- A "NO" vote keeps the current structure in place where the state would have to issue TABOR refunds for revenue above and beyond the required limit.
EXPLAINER: Coloradans are voting on Prop CC; What does it do?
Proposition DD
Gambling and Colorado's water are tied together through Proposition DD, which appears on the November 2019 ballot.
- A "YES" vote on DD legalizes betting on sports in Colorado. It also would tax the casino and/or operators of the sports apps that would accept the bets. The state would keep 10 percent of the revenues made from the casinos/sports app operators. The money would fund the Colorado Water Plan, the regulation of sports betting and gambling addiction services.
- A "NO" vote on DD keeps sports betting illegal in Colorado and would not initiate this new sports betting tax.
EXPLAINER: What is Proposition DD on Colorado's ballots?
Where to find election results
Election results will largely be posted on city and county websites after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here are links to those websites. If your city is not listed, search for the clerk's page on Google.
You can also find some results on the Colorado Secretary of State's website, which is listed here: http://bit.ly/2ozPvVM
Alamosa County: http://bit.ly/2gWBDCa
Phone number: 719-589-6681
Arapahoe County: http://bit.ly/2yI0xzH
Phone number: 303-795-4511
Archuleta County: http://bit.ly/2z9lGn6
Phone number: 970-264-8331
Baca County: http://bit.ly/2AdN29m
Phone number: 719-523-4372
Berthoud: http://bit.ly/2AdDI59
Phone number: 970-344-5800
Boulder: http://bit.ly/2ipXvXd
Phone number: 303-413-7740
Broomfield: http://bit.ly/2zf9L6L
Phone number: 303-464-5857
Castle Rock: http://bit.ly/2iVy5o0
Phone number: 303-660-1374
Chaffee County: http://bit.ly/2A1xzrX
Phone number: 719-539-4004
Commerce City: http://bit.ly/2hawbPT
Phone number: 303-289-3611
Denver: https://bit.ly/2tPaMBz
Phone number: 720-913-VOTE (8683)
Douglas County: http://bit.ly/2gYxHkA
Phone number: 303-660-7444
Eagle County: https://bit.ly/2OtUgMm
Phone number: 970-328-8715
El Paso County: http://bit.ly/2tsZNcL
Phone number: 719-575-VOTE (8683)
Federal Heights: https://bit.ly/2SONEeC
Phone number: 303-412-3536
Georgetown: http://bit.ly/2zdk23o
Phone number: 303-679-2339
Golden: http://bit.ly/2lHSL3V
Phone number: 303-384-8015
Greeley: http://bit.ly/2iXelAp
Phone number: 970-350-9740
Huerfano County: http://bit.ly/2lID0d0
Phone number: 719-738-2380
Jefferson County: http://bit.ly/2z7unhF
Phone number: 303-271-8111
Larimer County: http://bit.ly/2zsBzp8
Phone number: 970-498-7820
Longmont: http://bit.ly/2ipAyTT
Phone number: 303-651-8649
Mesa County: http://bit.ly/2zebTeX
Phone number: 970-244-1662
Minturn: http://bit.ly/2ypCarA
Phone number: 970-827-5645
Moffat County: http://bit.ly/2z8YGls
Phone number: 970-824-9120
Pitkin County: https://bit.ly/2REFX9r
Phone number: 970-920-5180
Pueblo County: http://bit.ly/2hyeruF
Phone number: 719-583-6620
Rio Grande County: https://bit.ly/2AQyVsL
Phone number: 719-657-3334
San Juan County: http://bit.ly/2z7uaII
Phone number: 360-378-3357
Summit County: https://bit.ly/2PHooIx
Phone numbers: 970-453-3479 // 970-262-3406
Weld County: https://bit.ly/2PdhZFz
Phone number: 970-304-6525
Other helpful links
