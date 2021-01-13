Here's what Colorado's U.S. Reps said at the Trump impeachment debate

U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse, Ken Buck, Diana DeGette, Lauren Boebert & Jason Crow spoke during Wednesday's debate on impeaching President Donald Trump.

DENVER — A majority of the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just one week after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leading to a clash that left five people dead.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president. The impeachment process now moves to the Senate, where a trial is unlikely to occur before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Here’s a look at what Colorado’s U.S. Representatives said during the impeachment debate on Wednesday:

Rep. Joe Neguse (D)

"Thank you Madam Speaker. Thank you to the chairman. President Trump's actions – encouraging, inciting a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol for the sole purpose of stopping the constitutionally mandated counting of electoral votes – cannot go unanswered by this body. He must be impeached. If Congress does not act, if we shrink from our constitutional responsibilities to defend our Republic, it will undoubtedly undermine the vision of America as the last best hope of birth, as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently said so many years ago. So to the millions of Americans watching today, I hope you understand that we are proceeding on this path out of love for our country. I will honor my oath today. I will vote for impeachment. And I pray that my colleagues will muster the courage to do the same. And with that, I yield back."

Rep. Ken Buck (R)

"Madam Speaker, I've heard that President Trump radicalized the rioters who stormed this Capitol. And I would say that we need to look no further than ourselves to find out what happened, and to look at history. Americans were frustrated when they learned that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign. They were frustrated to learn that the Obama administration and the DNC had created this false campaign against the Trump administration. They were frustrated, Madam Speaker, when the inauguration of the President was boycotted by over 40 democrat members of this house. They were frustrated to read in The Washington Post, the day after the inauguration, ‘Let the impeachment begin.’ They were frustrated when members of this house spoke over and over about impeaching the president days into his administration. And then, the socialists in Hollywood joined their allies in Congress. Robert De Niro said that he wanted to punch the president in the face. Madonna thought about blowing up the White House. Kathy Lee Griffin held up a likeness of the president’s beheaded head, and nothing was said by my colleagues at that point in time. In fact, one democrat colleague said that Trump supporters should be harassed wherever they are in restaurants, on the street, in supermarkets. During this time, the president was under investigation by a special counsel who found no collusion, no conspiracy with Russia. The president's supporters were harassed…"

Rep. Diana DeGette (D)

"Madam Speaker, just over a year ago, I stood right there where you're standing today, as we took the solemn step of impeaching the president of the United States for pressuring a foreign leader to take unlawful actions to help him in his reelection. And now, just one week ago, almost to the hour, I laid right there on the floor of the gallery above us. I heard gunshots in the speaker's lobby. I heard the mob pounding on the door, and what they were trying to do. They were all an angry mob incited by the president, trying to stop certification of a legitimate election. It's clear, the president learned nothing in the last year. Yesterday, the president said again he did nothing wrong. This man is dangerous. He has defied the Constitution. He's incited sedition, and he must be removed. We all took a pledge on Jan. 3 to uphold the Constitution. We must honor that oath. We must vote yes on this article of impeachment."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R)

"Glory to God. Madam Speaker, I rise today to oppose this impeachment and denounce the recent violence on the Capitol, just as I opposed the previous impeachment and the violence we've all witnessed all summer long across our great country. Make no mistake here, the hypocrisy of the left is on full display. Quote, 'Go to the Hill, get in the face of some Congress people. We've got to fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets. Take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him. Go and take Trump out tonight.' Sound familiar? What about the gentlewoman from New York who defended the looting by saying, 'Looters just wanted loaves of bread.' Well the last I checked, BestBuy and Teslas and stores of the like do not produce baked goods. Where is the accountability for the left? After encouraging and normalizing violence, rather than actually helping American people in this time, we start impeachments that further divide our country. I call bull crap when I hear the Democrats demanding unity. Sadly, they are only unified in hate."

Jason Crow (D)

"Madam Speaker, last week I stood in that gallery to defend this chamber against the violent mob called here by Donald Trump. I have dedicated my life to the defense of our nation and Donald trump is a risk to all that I love. Some of my Republican colleagues are afraid of the consequences of an impeachment vote. But this Congress sends our young men and women to war every day. I'm not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy, but only show a fraction of the courage we ask of our troops every day. Leadership is hard. It's time to impeach."