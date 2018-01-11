KUSA — 9NEWS will provide live, real-time Colorado midterm election results and live, non-partisan coverage of the issues and the candidates that will shape our state’s future.

The 2018 Colorado election coverage will include:

As the polls close, you will find the first reported numbers on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS app, and be able to track the results over the course of the night.

You can watch 9NEWS election coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. through multiple live streams found on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS app, Facebook, YouTube, ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Here’s what you can expect from 9NEWS:

You can ask questions on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube live streams for 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark, 9NEWS political reporter Marshall Zelinger and 9NEWS political analysts to answer.

9NEWS will be live from the Republican and Democrat election night headquarters and other events.

Political analyst and pollster Floyd Ciruli will help 9NEWS project the winners and results of the races.

You can track the way counties throughout Colorado are voting through our interactive map and analysis from 9NEWS data journalist Katie Wilcox.

You can receive election result push notifications through the 9NEWS app by subscribing to the Politics notification category.

Also to be decided this midterm election are issues that impact education, transportation, Colorado’s lucrative oil and gas industry, political redistricting and even slavery.

At the heart of many of the state and local ballot questions are taxes. Amendment 73, Amendment 74, Proposition 109, Proposition 110 and Proposition 112 could transform Colorado’s education, transportation and energy landscape. Amendments Y and Z try to take the politics out of drawing district maps. Amendment A would ban slavery in all forms in Colorado. Amendment 75 would change campaign finance contribution limits and requirements.

Along with the multiple live streams, 9NEWS will provide live updates during NBC election coverage and have regular programming for 9NEWS at 9 p.m. on KTVD/Channel 20 and 9NEWS at 10 p.m. on KUSA/Channel 9.

