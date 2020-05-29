Universal Orlando reopens: Here's what it looks like

CityWalk and theme parks Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay are officially reopened to the public.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The day is finally here: Universal Orlando reopened to the public on Friday.

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they've been developing and implementing new health and safety procedures to bring guests back but also limit the spread of COVID-19.

Universal began a phased reopening of its resort hotels on June 2, which allowed guests to get into the theme parks on June 3 and 4 -- before the official reopening on June 5.

The following hotels reopened June 2:

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Aventura Hotel

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites

Plans for reopening Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later date.

With the reopening of hotels and the theme parks, the following changes will be in effect beginning June 2:

Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings in public areas

Employees and vendors will have a temperature check upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to work.

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and comply with quarantine orders before arriving

Guests will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be required to get medical clearance before entering the hotel

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas like telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators and tabletops

Food and beverage outlet capacities limited based on the latest recommendations and guidelines

Social distancing signs and reminders in high-traffic areas

Contactless options for guests, including hotel texting services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

Universal's CityWalk reopened in late may for select venues, retailers and restaurants.

More information about Universal's hotel reopenings and bookings here.

What other people are reading right now: