FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Republican Senator Vicki Marble of Fort Collins is suggesting conservative parts of Colorado secede to form the 51st state in response to Democrats’ proposed oil and gas regulations.

Marble, a member of Senate GOP leadership, made her pro-secession comments on her Facebook page.

“My recourse is SECEDE,” Marble posted. “Boulder and Denver metro are so removed from the working man’s reality.”

In response to a comment suggesting recall elections against Democrats, Marble posted “SECEDE !!!”

Senate GOP spokesman Sage Naumann said Marble was unavailable for comment Friday.

Marble then responded to a report on her secession comments on Next with Kyle Clark in a Facebook post Friday night.

“Let the ‘Ambush begin….you know what I mean…. Kyle,” Marble posted. “I’m coming after you.”

Naumann was not immediately available for comment on Marble’s threat.

A similar secession movement in Northern Colorado failed in 2013. That breakaway effort was fueled by Republican anger over Democrats passing gun control legislation.

The current Democratic majority in the state House and Senate are pushing sweeping initiatives that are sparking conservative pushback, from oil and gas regulations to red flag gun control to paid family leave.