SUMMIT COUNTY — Authorities in Summit County are looking for a Denver man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Tyler Gorrell was last seen in Denver on August 3rd. His vehicle was found at the Rock Creek winter trail head. Summit County Rescue Group had several teams in that area Saturday, covering trails from Summit County to Boulder Creek, as well as some mountain lake areas. Two dog teams were deployed as well. The Civil Air Patrol also helped with the effort by checking out areas above tree line.

Detectives from the Summit County Sheriff's Office are working with the Denver Police Department on the effort to find Gorrell. He's described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has long hair that is usually worn in a ponytail.

Summit County Rescue Group plans to continue the search with additional teams Sunday.

© 2018 KUSA-TV