The sentencing of a former hippie who left a homemade bomb outside the police department in a Colorado mountain town has been delayed so the judge can consider if he should be treated as a terrorist.

David Ansberry was set to learn his punishment Thursday after two days of testimony from bomb experts and residents from Nederland. But U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello said she wanted to wait until lawyers submitted written arguments on whether a terrorism enhancement, which would greatly lengthen the sentence, should apply.

The sentencing has been postponed until Jan. 25.

The bomb was discovered in 2016 in a backpack just outside the front door to the station in a strip mall that also houses a school, a diner and other businesses. It never detonated on its own even though investigators say Ansberry tried to trigger it by calling a cell phone attached to the device.

The bomb contained a peroxide-based compound, HMDT, that is prone to explode if exposed to heat or friction.

