Multiple people have been shot in North Seattle near Lake City Way and Sandpoint Way. Police and transportation officials advise the public to avoid the area.

At least one person is detained. Police activity is currently blocking all lanes of Lake City Way NE at NE 125th St. in North Seattle.

It's unclear if there are additional suspects.

Traffic cameras from the Seattle Department of Transportation show one of the crime scenes involves a Metro bus on Lake City Way at 125th St.

Seattle police officers surrounded two crashed vehicles in North Seattle and took at least one man into custody at that scene.

SEATTLE DOT