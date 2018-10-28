DENVER — Keeping synagogues safe and making people feel secure at service is the job of Steve Stark, executive director at Temple Emanuel in Denver.

"As the person in charge of operations here, those are things that keep me up at night and I worry about all the time," Stark said. "We have spent a great deal of time working and putting together security procedures and parameters. We're always updating it, upgrading it."

In addition to locked doors and limited access points, the grounds at Temple Emanuel have security cameras and an armed security guard.

"We do have a panic button," Stark said. "There's one in (the sanctuary) and there's one in our chapel."

Stark says the last thing he wants to see is a repeat of the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a gunman shot and killed 11 people while wounding six others before he was caught by police.

"When I heard the news this morning, I was horrified just like all my Muslim brothers and sisters and I think even more so, we felt violated," Iman Jodeh, spokeswoman for the Colorado Muslim Society, said.

Jodeh sent a message of solidarity to the Jewish Community on behalf of the Colorado Muslim Society and dozens of other Islamic organizations.

"When anyone goes to worship in a place of worship whether it's a mosque or synagogue, a temple, a church or anything in between, you go for that solitude, for that sanctity and you expect to be protected," Jodeh said.

Stark says he does his best to keep the synagogue safe.

"There's only so much we can do. We want to be here for our congregants and welcoming for our congregants and that's a balance every house of worship has to weigh," Stark said. "I'm very confident that what we have in place is good, solid, and works."

© 2018 KUSA-TV