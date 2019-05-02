FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A giant wooden cross that washed onshore this weekend behind a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel is getting lots of attention.

The Ocean Manor Beach Resort hotel said the cross was first spotted Saturday evening.

The hotel's owner told WSVN he was in disbelief.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me.’ I go, ‘Seriously? I thought you’re joking,'” said Frank Talerico, the hotel’s owner.

Talerico said his sister had been praying at the hotel Saturday after a bad dream. Hours later, the cross arrived.

It's unknown where the cross came from.

