Arraignment scheduled for Trump in Georgia election case

It will be held Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump's next proceeding in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case now has a date and time.

Early Monday morning, the Fulton County docket updated to show the arraignment for Trump scheduled for Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. At this hearing, the former president will be formally read his charges and he can enter a plea.

An additional arraignment for Rudy Giuliani is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. A schedule for all the following arraignments can be found below:

The proceedings will be overseen by Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton County superior court, who has been assigned the RICO case.

The scheduling of arraignments comes after Trump traveled to Atlanta last Thursday evening to turn himself in on the charges brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Giuliani and the other 17 co-defendants also turned themselves in across last week.

Trump posted a bond of $200,000 and then departed.

Trump faces 13 counts connected to the Fulton County indictment, one of four indictments the former president now faces post-presidency:

Count 1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 5 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 9 - Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 - Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 27 - Filing False Documents

Count 28 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 29 - False Statements and Writings

Count 38 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 39 - False Statements and Writings

Full schedule:

10:00 John Eastman

10:15 Sidney Powell

10:30 Mark Meadows

10:45 Cathy Latham

11:00 Scott Hall

11:15 Kenneth Chesebro

11:30 Trevian Kutti

11:45 Harrison Floyd

NOON- 1PM-- BREAK

1:00 Jeffrey Clark

1:15 Stephen Lee

1:30 Jenna Ellis

1:45 Shawn Still

2:00 Ray Smith

2:15 David Shafer

2:30 Michael Roman

2:45 Robert Cheeley

3:00 Misty Hampton