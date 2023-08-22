Georgia Trump case updates | First two defendants surrender at Fulton County Jail

Scott Hall, connected to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County, was first to turn himself in.

ATLANTA — Developments are coming fast and furious in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case that has seen Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants indicted in Fulton County.

On Monday, Trump announced his plans to turn himself in for booking at the Fulton County jail on Thursday this week, ahead of a Friday deadline at noon issued by DA Fani Willis.

Bond information has also begun to trickle out for several of the defendants - with Trump's set at $200,000 and others varying in ranges of $10,000-$100,000.

11Alive has a crew at the Fulton County Jail for updates on scene and below we'll be tracking news as it comes in throughout the day.

Tuesday, August 22 Georgia Trump case updates

11:47 a.m.

"My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I have been named and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful"

Those were the works John Eastman gave to reporters outside the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after turning himself in.

When subsequently asked by a reporter if he still believed the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman replied "absolutely...no question."

11:40 a.m.

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer has entered into a consent order for a $75,000 bond. Shafer is charged for his alleged role in organizing the "alternate" elector scheme to submit illegitimate Electoral College votes on behalf of Trump despite his loss in Georgia.

Shafer and the 15 other would-be electors have largely maintained they were acting as a legitimate contingency in the event any of Trump's lawsuits to reverse his loss succeeded.

11:20 a.m.

11Alive's Nick Wooten caught Tom Bever, the attorney for Shawn Still, at the courthouse and was able to ask him a couple questions about the state senator's case.

Here’s a bit of what Tom Bever had to say about Shawn Still’s case and surrender to law enforcement. #gapol pic.twitter.com/xksxn8AWXS — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

10:55 a.m.

Shawn Still, the Georgia state senator who was among the 16 "alternate" electors, is the fifth to enter into a consent order for bond. His bond is set at $10,000.

Still was the finance chairman for the state GOP in 2020 and served as a Georgia delegate to the Republican National Convention that year. He was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta’s suburbs.

His charges include violation of RICO, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree (two counts), false statements and writings (two counts) and filing false documents.

10:25 a.m.

John Eastman is the second of the 19 co-defendants now to turn himself in, records show.

Eastman is an attorney who allegedly helped formulate the legal theory arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted.

9:15 a.m.

Atlanta area bail bondsman Scott Hall, indicted in the election RICO case for his connection to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County, in south Georgia in early 2021, is the first of the 19 co-defendants to have turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail, according to booking records.

Hall's bond was set at $10,000, according to court documents. He faces seven charges: One count of violation of Georgia RICO Act, and six counts of criminal conspiracy.

Also charged in the Coffee County scheme were Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former county GOP chair Cathy Latham and former county elections supervisor Misty Hampton.