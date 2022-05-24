Robb Elementary School shooting: What we know so far

It's the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Here is the latest information.

UVALDE, Texas — More than a dozen students and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Several others were treated for injuries.

Where was the Texas school shooting?

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde is about 90 minutes west of San Antonio. According to the Associated Press, it's home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The school has students in second, third and fourth grade, according to local police.

It was the last week of school, according to the school's website.

How many victims were there?

At least 19 students and two adult, including a teacher, were killed, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The shooter was also killed.

All of those killed were in a single classroom, according to Texas DPS.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, but some family members have identified some of their loved ones. Click here for more.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Who was the Robb Elementary school shooter?

The suspected shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, according to Abbott.

Authorities said that the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

According to ATF paperwork, Ramos likely lived with his grandmother in the area, reporter Tony Plohetski reports.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He said that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out” and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.

Ramos had legally purchased two AR platform rifles on May 17 and May 20 from a "local federal firearms licensee," according to a briefing given to Texas Sen. John Whitmire.

On May 18, the suspect bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, according to the briefing.

Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting.

Ramos shot his grandmother before heading to the school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities say he was wearing a plate carrier with no ballistic armor. His grandmother, who apparently had worked at the school until 2020, survived the shooting.

"It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary in Uvalde," according to Abbott.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

What was the shooter's motive?

No information about the possible motive in the Robb Elementary School shooting has been released.

What did President Biden say about the shooting?

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and addressed the nation on Tuesday night shortly after he returned to the White House from his trip to Asia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

How can I help victims of the Texas school shooting?

We are gathering resources and will update this story when more information is available.