New podcast takes a close look at the interrogation of Chris Watts

VAULT Studios has created a new podcast called "Anything You Say," which looks into interrogation techniques for major cases throughout the U.S. It drops on Sept. 16

FREDERICK, Colorado — Before he confessed to killing his pregnant wife and then burying the bodies of his young girls, Chris Watts made public pleas for any information that might lead investigators to his family.

It wasn’t until Watts spent two days in an interrogation room and took a lie detector test that he would finally confess to killing his wife, Shanann. Later, he would admit to killing his daughters Bella and Celeste as well.

The grim details of the crime have been covered extensively, including the interrogation that took place in the days after their disappearance, but the first episode of “Anything You Say,” a new podcast from VAULT Studios, will take an in-depth look at the tactics investigators used to get Chris Watts to talk.

Victimologist and criminologist Dr. Kimberlie Massnick joined the podcast to provide new insight into the interrogation process.

Chris isn’t the smartest guy in the room," she said. "Chris just feels he’s the most sympathetic, he’s the nicest guy. ‘Nobody would ever think I did this. I’m a nice guy.’”

It’s just one of the many observations Massnick makes as she goes on to point out how the two investigators use their experience and training to get a confession.

The Watts case is the first episode in the new podcast that will examine interrogation tactics used in various high-profile cases around the country.

It will launch on Sept. 16.