Netflix releases trailer for documentary on Watts murder case

The documentary uses raw footage to examine the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the events that followed, Netflix said.

FREDERICK, Colo. — Netflix released a trailer on Thursday for the upcoming documentary "American Murder: The Family Next Door," which examines the murder of Shanann Watts and their two children in Frederick.

>Video above from January: Family of Shanann Watts speaks out against Lifetime movie depicting murder.

The documentary uses raw footage to examine the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the events that followed, Netflix said in the description:

"Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage."

The documentary will be released on Sep. 30.

Christopher Watts is currently serving five life terms (two consecutively), plus 84 years for the murders of his pregnant wife and their young daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The medical examiner determined Shanann Watts died of strangulation and the two young girls died of smothering.

Surveillance video showed Chris Watts taking his family from inside the home to his work truck one-by-one before he drove to an oil field where he worked. Investigators said Chris Watts then buried his wife in a shallow grave and let his daughter’s sink into nearby oil drums.

Watts was sentenced for the crimes in November. On Dec. 3, Chris Watts was transferred to a facility in Wisconsin.