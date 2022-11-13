Boulder releases results of effort to map city's heat disparities

Of the cities mapped as part of a NOAA campaign, Boulder had the largest difference between the warmest and coolest areas, the city said.

BOULDER, Colo. — It can be hard to think about summer heat with unseasonably cold temperatures in the forecast, but Brett KenCairn is spending his winter analyzing where his city is the hottest.

As the Senior Climate Policy Advisor for the City of Boulder, he was part of a team that sent volunteers across the city to measure how hot it got in certain parts of town on one of the hottest days of the year in July. Now, the results are in.

"We actually have some of the most extensive heat extremes in terms of differences in lowest and highest temperature of any community that NOAA did this project in across the country," KenCairn said.

The sun's glow on the Flatirons warmed parts of the city fast, he said. At some East Boulder intersections, an absence of trees and lots of pavement led temperatures to soar -- while the green canopy kept the summer heat comfortable in leafier neighborhoods.

At one point on the July day the volunteers measured the heat, "we had a 17-degree difference between the coolest area of Boulder and the warmest area," KenCairn said.

He said the difference between green and not -- between hot and sweltering -- could be the difference between life and death.

"Heat kills more people each year than all other natural catastrophes together," KenCairn said. "If we don’t take actions now that start creating a kind of buffering to these extremes, then we will be exposing our community to literally lethal conditions that are, of course, experienced worst by those who have existing vulnerabilities."

He said Boulder has plans to create more shade with an urban forestry expansion effort starting in the spring. Over the summer, he plans to undertake a qualitative survey of some of the areas flagged in the heat mapping.

"[We will be] identifying where we have the most vulnerable populations and making sure they have the resources they need to be able to shelter in place and weather through these kinds of challenges," he said.

KenCairn said the city is undertaking this effort in part to help make it available to surrounding cities and towns. If Boulder leads the way, others may not have to work so hard to follow, the logic goes.

"We recognize that we’re a privileged community, that we have more resources than many, and that’s why we’re trying to do some of the early stage development that can really help advance the entire Front Range," KenCairn said.

"We’re in this together with all of the communities that surround us, and if we can do some things that help advance our shared learning and our shared action, then we’ll find that way together," he said.

