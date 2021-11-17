Breaking down the benefits of electric vehicles

There are 42,000 electric vehicles on Colorado’s roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.

COLORADO, USA — You’ve seen them on the road, electric vehicles zipping around Colorado. More and more Coloradans seem to be buying and using electric cars.

"There's a convenience factor. You can plug them in your garage, at your home. You don't have to go out of your way to visit a gas station," said Kay Kelly, chief of Innovative Mobility with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

"The benefit of a zero-emission vehicle is that it doesn't create tailpipe emissions," Kelly said.

CDOT has a goal of having 940,000 light-duty electric vehicles on the road by 2030, according to Kelly.

There are multiple benefits to electric vehicles, such as fueling convenience and performance.

"The tech is improving all the time we're on a nonstop trajectory," said Timothy Hoover with CDOT.

"Many electric vehicle models go 0 to 60 in under 4 seconds," he said. "There are some Tesla models that go 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds."

It's not just the sedans. Electric trucks, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, are also looking to make an impact on the industry.

"This truck will allow you to power a whole bench of power tolls at your job site," Hoover said. "If the power went out at your house, it could power your house for a couple days just off the battery from this thing."

But with the benefits mentioned, one big drawback of these vehicles has been the price tag.

To help anyone looking to buy an electric vehicle, there's a major tax credit as part of the new bipartisan infrastructure bill.

You could get up to $12,500 back from the federal government if you buy one. You can also get some tax breaks from the state.