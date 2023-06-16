Air pollution levels rising due to wildfires

More than 100 wildfires are burning across the United States and experts agree it is something we will deal with more as our climate warms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Right now, is no time to breath a sigh of relief as air pollution continues to be one of the world largest environmental health risks.

While the clean air act has helped our country curb pollution, things are changing.

"For the first time in decades, air pollution levels have actually been rising since 2016," said Priyanka deSouza, a professor of Urban Studies and planning at CU Denver.

Research that deSouza has done shows air pollution is increasing due, in large part, to wildfires.

Not surprising to many, considering the thick smoke that has blanketed parts of the country including Colorado.

"We're really starting to see conditions like that on a much more regular basis because of climate change," deSouza said.

It's for that reason that deSouza wants to monitor pollution levels locally.

"The US Environmental Protection Agency has a network with air quality monitors around the US, but it's a sparse network, because each of those monitors costs about $100,000," deSouza said.

This summer, she and a team of researchers will be equipping an electric vehicle with low-cost sensors and driving around Denver to measure air pollution.

"The goal is to really get a sense of traffic related air pollutants in Denver, to understand the impacts of highways in the area, to understand the impacts of industrial facilities," deSouza said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.