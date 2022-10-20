Future of Ouray Ice Park ensured with new water deal

A new water deal with Ouray Silver Mines will break the ice park away from the city's water source.

OURAY, Colo. — Box Canyon hangs above the Uncompahgre River in Ouray, Colorado. There's about 17,000 feet of rock wall stretching for nearly two miles.

By about mid-November, freezing temperatures start to transform that canyon into the Ouray Ice Park.

"It's an amazing thing to watch happen," said the parks executive director Peter O'Neil. “It is absolutely spectacular. I mean it’s magical.”

Towers of ice build by the time the park opens in mid-December, and ice climbers from all over the world come to dig their picks and crampons into 150 different routes.

But the ice routes don't just magically appear, the formations that climbers call towers and daggers are carefully cultivated by a crew known as ice farmers.

They spray water on the canyon walls every night to grow the ice. Then they sculp and clear the routes using pickaxes.

“So the water that we use to make ice is actually potable drinking water from the city water tanks”.

The park's director Peter O’Neil says he’s concerned about frequent drought in the area. The city of Ouray won’t always have enough water to share for ice making.

So he says they’ve reached a new deal with Ouray Silver Mines to divert water from Canyon Creek. The new pipeline will go in this winter and could be ready by 2023.

The new water line unburdens the city, and paints a bright future for the ice, which a new study showed has a $19 million economic impact to the community.

“Ouray Ice Park is to Ouray as the ski hill is to Telluride”

O’Neil says warm temperatures someday threaten Ouray’s winter park, but until then, the water will be flowing and the ice will be growing.

“It’s exciting to see and feel the energy, of people coming back to use this really unique resource that we have”

The Ouray Ice Park usually opens in mid-December. It’s completely free to the public -- as they operate on memberships and donations. The main event of the season is the Ouray Ice Festival which starts on January 19th.