Online tool gives us up-close look at climate hazards in our area

The interactive tool was launched just this week. And it allows all of us to better understand what is happening now, and what could happen in the future.

COLORADO, USA — Scientists agree, climate change will lead to more extreme weather. We will be experiencing more wildfires, droughts, floods and all sorts of hazards.

But now, an online tool will help us better understand the real-time climate-related hazards happening around us.

It's called the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation portal or CAMRA for short.

Users can zoom into a specific location on the interactive map and find out what kind of climate hazards are happening there in real-time.

For example, you can see how many fires are burning, where they are burning, and what the impact is on air quality in those areas. The list goes on.

The Biden-Harris Administration partnered with Department of the Interior and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to launch the website.

"That's going to help communities and federal agencies and other levels of government better understand their exposure to climate hazards and strengthen their resilience plans," Explained Dr. Rick Spinrad with the NOAA.

In addition to real-time data about current hazards, the portal also gives users a glimpse into the future, like what hazards a community will be facing in the decades to come.

For example, the computer model shows how sea level rise will inundate parts of the Florida coast in 50 years.

The goal of the tool is to help communities become more resilient in the face of a changing climate.

And, perhaps the best part about the tool? It's available to everyone.