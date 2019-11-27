ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter will be home for Thanksgiving.

The 95-year-old former president was released from Emory University Hospital this Wednesday after successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.

The surgery took place on Nov. 11.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," the Carter Center said in a news release. "The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving."

This health incident came after the former president suffered several recent falls.

Last month, Carter fell in his home and suffered a minor pelvic fracture. For that injury, The Carter Center said he was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was later released.

In another incident before that injury, also in October, the former president fell, leaving him with a black eye and 14 stitches. However, that didn't slow him down. The next day, Carter and his wife were in Nashville leading hundreds of volunteers in a Habitat for Humanity build.

Prior to that, in May, Carter had surgery for another broken hip. A spokesperson said he was leaving his home in Plains, Georgia, to go turkey hunting when he fell.

At 95 years old, Carter is still very active. He often teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church, also in Plains.

MORE HEADLINES:

Jimmy Carter is walking, in 'good spirits' following brain surgery

Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery on brain for subdural hematoma

Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

Former President Jimmy Carter teaches first Sunday School lesson after fall on life after death