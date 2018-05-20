Just getting to graduation is a big deal for Carson Covey.

"When Carson was first born, we obviously had no idea what he was going to be like physically or mentally," Theresa Major, Carson's mother, said.

Carson was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that severely impacts the development of motor skills and movement. His twin sister Brynne is able-bodied. They were both attending Chatfield High School when Carson had an idea.

"I decided two years ago that my goal was to walk across the stage at graduation because I think I can do anything when I set my mind to it," Carson said.

Though he is mostly nonverbal, Carson can communicate through a computer. Though he uses a wheelchair, Carson became involved with the football team at Chatfield along with his friends' hockey team.

"He never wanted to be viewed as someone with a disability," Brynne said. "He just wanted to be treated like a regular kid."

In order to walk at graduation, Carson has to undergo intense physical therapy along with major surgeries. Major says during the process, she questioned whether he should press on knowing how much pain and recovery her son had to endure.

"Do you really want to undergo this surgery and said, 'Yes, I want to walk for graduation'," Major said.

Carson wanted to surprise his classmates at Chatfield who had never seen him walk. No one except his family knew that he was going to use a specially-equipped walker to use his two legs to get his diploma. When he took the stage, the crowd at the Red Rocks Amphitheater erupted with cheers.

"The feel of anticipation quickly turned to amazing," Carson said.

Brynne was waiting across the stage for her twin brother.

"He's the most determined kid in the world and he deserves this recognition because he's worked so hard to simply walk," Brynne said.

Major was overwhelmed.

"I got a little nervous, got my phone ready," Major said. "As soon as he took those first few steps, I put my phone down and I just cried on my husband's shoulder,"

Carson didn't want to just get to graduation, he wanted to rock it.

"I got my goal, but it took me two years," Carson said.

After high school, Carson got a job with a speech therapist and plans to run his own video editing service. Brynne will be headed to the University of New Mexico in the fall.

