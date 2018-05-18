DORAL, Fla. - The Doral Police Department arrested a man Friday morning after shots were fired at the Trump National Golf Resort.

The Doral Police Department says on its website Friday there are "no known victims at this point" and there is "no further threat."

The suspect was shooting in the lobby of the hotel, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police said he had a handgun.

Law enforcement officers responding to the scene shot the man multiple times in the lower body, according to police. First responders took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami. His condition is unknown, according to Miami-Dade police.

One of the officers had an injury in the incident that was "non-firearm related," and is in good condition at Baptist Hospital of Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

