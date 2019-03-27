The suspect from a shooting rampage in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood has been charged in Wednesday's deadly attack. 33-year-old Tad Michael Norman is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of first degree murder.

Two men were killed after a carjacking, shooting and car crash in North Seattle Wednesday afternoon. Two other people were shot and injured. Police said at least one other woman was shot at while driving.

The rampage began after a man walked out of an apartment near Sand Point Way around 4 p.m. Wednesday and tried to carjack a vehicle. Police said the man shot a 56-year-old female driver, identified at Deborah Judd, a second grade teacher in Seattle.

Judd survived the shooting and shared this message from her hospital bed to let her students know she's going to be okay.

After the suspect shot Judd, he walked into the street and shot into a Metro bus on Sand Point Way. The bus driver on Metro Route 75 was shot in the torso, but managed to turn the bus around and drive away from the gunman. The bus driver, identified as 53-year-old Eric Stark, walked to medics for help and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Metro said 12 people were on board the bus, but no passengers were hurt.

Stark survived his injuries and spoke from his hospital bed Friday about the shooting attack.

After shooting at the bus, the suspect approached a red Prius and continued shooting, killing the 75-year-old man who was driving.

Police arrived on the scene and tried making contact with the suspect. The suspect climbed into the Prius and sped away from police.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver, a 76-year-old man. Police took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, where he is currently under police watch.

City officials called the shooting "random and senseless."

King County Executive Dow Constantine visited Harborview Medical Center on Wednesday night, where Metro bus driver Stark is being treated. After speaking with transit officials, Constantine tweeted, "Wounded driver acted heroically in the face of extreme adversity to protect his passengers this afternoon in Lake City."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released the following statement Wednesday evening.

"This is a tragedy for the Lake City community and all of Seattle.

We grieve with the loved ones of those who were taken, and we extend the good wishes and support of our City to those who were injured. I am unspeakably grateful to the King County Metro driver who acted to save lives.

I also thank the officers of the Seattle Police Department and other first responders who went toward the danger and helped ensure that more lives were not lost through this senseless violence. They deserve our gratitude.

The City’s investigation is ongoing. We will continue our work with the King County Sheriff’s Office, King County Metro and our federal partners to understand what exactly happened this afternoon, and why.”

A King County Metro bus with two bullet holes in the windshield.

