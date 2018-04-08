GRAND JUNCTION — No arrests have been made in a drive-by shooting in Grand Junction that left a teenager seriously injured.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Countryside Ln at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

What they found was a house with multiple gunshots to the garage area. An 18-year-old man who was inside the home at the time was shot in the upper body, but he had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

His injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

