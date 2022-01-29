Teens act fast to save relatives' pets from Marshall Fire

Chip and Karla Bennet weren't home at the time of the fire, but say their teenage nephews, Colin and Nick, stepped in right away.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — When 16-year-old Colin and his 15-year-old brother Nick Folsom got a call from their dad the day the Marshall Fire started, it hadn't been too long after they just woke up.

“Our dad called us to tell us there was a fire behind Sagamore and that we should just get down here to get all the pets and stuff just to be safe and just went from there," Nick recalled.

The two Monarch High School students hopped in a truck and started heading towards their Aunt Karla and Uncle Chip's home in Superior. Colin and Nick also live in Superior and their dad, Clint Folsom, is the mayor.

“We just hopped in the truck, came down here, we didn’t really know how we were gonna get in or what we were gonna do, we just knew we had to get down here as fast as possible and figured it out along the way," Nick said.

As they were driving toward the neighborhood, they were shocked to see how much smoke was in the distance.

Luckily, they were able to make it in the neighborhood, but could see the smoke growing out an upstairs window, prompting them to act fast.

“Fire was coming across the field -- we knew it wouldn’t be too long before it got to us," Colin remembered.

Keeping in contact with their aunt and uncle for what all to grab, they tried to get even more items.

“Put my head under the desk just trying to pull the computer out to get itself," Nick recalled. “Maybe two minutes go by and Colin goes ‘Hey we gotta go like now’ and when I look up it was just pure black smoke."

In the end, they were able to get their aunt and uncle's dog, Rocky, three cats, a work iPad and a few important documents. Sadly, one of the cats was not able to make it out.

On their way out, the smoke and flames were much more apparent in the neighborhood.

Karla and Chip shared that they were grateful for their help, and that age did not impact what their nephews were capable of doing in a situation like this.

“They took it upon themselves – they did it all on their own thinking – called us and said can we go get your pets," Karla said. “I mean that’s the amazing part. The maturity, the ability to just step into it and not just sleep in – like they cared.”

Chip shared a similar sentiment.

“In my mind they’re mature beyond their years and we can never thank them enough," he said.

Colin and Nick say they were happy to help, and that what happened made them even closer, but now they just want to make sure the community can come back stronger.

“We love our pets and our family, we love this area," Colin said.

“Now it’s like, well it’s already happened, now how can we help our community get back and grow stronger," said Nick.

Chip and Karla say they plan to rebuild, and that they only had the home for around eight months before the fire.