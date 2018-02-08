The fact there’s a green sign and an exit off US 285 some 30 minutes west of Denver might make you think it’s a real town.

There’s a Home Depot there too, as well as a gas station, a couple of opera houses and even a school.

But to quote Derek Zoolander, “how can you expect to teach children to read if they can’t fit inside the building?”

These Ken Dolls appear to be taking a brief break after square dancing ... probably.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

Maybe now’s the part where we mention the town in question is “Tiny Town.” It is by no means an incorporated municipality, but if you grew up in Colorado, your parents probably have some pictures of you in jail here (in a good way).

Heck, your grandparents might have photos of your parents in jail here too … after all, the history dates back all the way to 1915.

“It’s kinda like Disneyland!”

To be real though, Tiny Town pre-dates Disneyland by 40 years, but it has the same concept of suspending reality – in a way that not just kids love.

“It’s kinda like Disneyland. You don’t necessarily have to be a kid to enjoy Disneyland,” said Dave Christopherson. He’s a train engineer at Tiny Town during the summer, but during the winter, he “fills in” for Santa Claus in Douglas County.

This is Dave Christopherson. He's an engineer (for trains) at Tiny Town, and works as a Santa during the winter.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

What’s now Tiny Town began as “Turnerville” in 1915, when a man named George Turner built a city of model houses to entertain his daughter.

It grew large enough to be open to the public in 1920, and by 1924, it had 125 buildings – prompting some 20,000 people to make the then-hazardous drive from Denver to check it out.

One thing that’s fair to say about Tiny Town? It’s a resilient place. It’s been knocked out by multiple floods – and at one point, was a “debris-strewn ghost town” (that’s according to the Tiny Town history on the attraction’s website).

You can buy lumber for tiny houses. Giant cars loom in the distance.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

It was bought in 1972 by a man who was killed by a runaway train on his way to Tiny Town five years later, closed in 1978 and 1983, then reopened for good in 1988 to much fanfare.

Now, it’s got a railroad with four locomotives (two of which are steam engines) as well as dozens of tiny houses, jails, replicas of actual businesses and a gift store for families to enjoy for years to come.

If you need a tiny motorcycle, you can buy one here.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

Going to Tiny Town

tiny_post_office_1533234982428.png

Christopherson said one of the goals of Tiny Town is to make it affordable for families. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 2 through 12 and free for anyone younger than that (as long as they're accompanied by an adult and honestly … if a 1-year-old gets to Tiny Town without an adult, we are a news organization need to ask some questions).

Train rides are $2 a person, and Tiny Town is open Saturdays and Sundays in May, every day from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and then weekends during September (unless it snows early). The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I always tell people, ‘you’re never too old for this town,’” Christopherson said.

"How can kids watch movies ... if they can't even fit into the building?!" Derek Zoolander, probably.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

A pro tip for this weekend? Christopherson and a couple dozen of his fellow Santas will be at Tiny Town Saturday morning. He said they’ll likely be wearing Hawaiian shirts, because even Santa loves the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle.

“It’s Tiny Town, never a dull moment,” he said.

To get to Tiny Town, take US 285 into the mountains for six miles, and then exit at North Turkey Creek Road (you’ll see some signs). There are two free parking lots to the left.

This enterprising doll is a true businessman.
Allison Sylte, KUSA

A look at Tiny Town

Once again: Tiny Town is literally just a “Tiny Town.” Would some of these houses still be $400,000 if they were in Denver? Probably (that’s sarcasm, by the way).

Take a tour of Tiny Town via the photos below. And if you visit, be sure to peek into the windows – there are Barbies, a Batman and even the Grinch enjoying property that’s finally their size.

PHOTOS: Tiny Town isn't a real town, but it does have tiny buildings
01 / 63
The Tiny Town Hotel is one of the most popular places for traveling dolls to stay.
02 / 63
A tiny windmill for tiny windstorms
03 / 63
White Fence Farm paid to have a replica made in Tiny Town. It's unclear where they get the little chickens for fried chicken.
04 / 63
These volunteer engineers make sure kids get a good look at Tiny Town.
05 / 63
TINY TOWN NEEDS YOU, OK?!
06 / 63
07 / 63
This Tiny House in Tiny Town would run for around $400,000 if it were in Denver.
08 / 63
A view of the Tiny Gas Station in Tiny Town.
09 / 63
Some of the Tiny Clothes available in Tiny Town.
10 / 63
The Tiny Town Grange.
11 / 63
The Tiny Town Post Office is a place to send little pictures.
12 / 63
The Tabor Opera House has been a top concert venue for Barbies for generations.
13 / 63
Tiny bank robbers have been targeting this isolated building in Tiny Town for generations (probably).
14 / 63
15 / 63
Soapy Smith's is a business in Tiny Town, Colorado that likely sells soap for ants.
16 / 63
Kids love Tiny Town ... but their parents need to make sure they don't love it to death.
17 / 63
18 / 63
A puppy gazes forlornly at a giant who tried to take its photo.
19 / 63
This little beer advertisement does not carry through with its promise of tiny beer.
20 / 63
Giants ride a large train through Tiny Town, interrupting the Barbie residents inside.
21 / 63
Kids can climb through here. Adults with cameras? Uh ...
22 / 63
This ornate and adorable house would be around $2,000 a month to rent if it were in Capitol Hill.
23 / 63
The Opera House in Tiny Town likely only does an opera version of "Stuart Little."
24 / 63
If you need a tiny Ford, you can purchase one here.
25 / 63
This little oil company in Tiny Town is one of the world's largest employers of Barbies.
26 / 63
27 / 63
28 / 63
29 / 63
This lonely Barbie just wishes she could visit her friends.
30 / 63
31 / 63
This little greenhouse has tiny plants.
32 / 63
A full tank of gas at this station is $1 (because the cars are tiny).
33 / 63
A little Conco sign in front of a giant bench.
34 / 63
A tiny biker bar to visit after going to the tiny Harley Davidson.
35 / 63
A little building with a giant tree view.
36 / 63
"WHAT IS THIS, A LIBRARY FOR ARTS?" Derek Zoolander, probably.
37 / 63
This kid on a bike has nowhere to go.
38 / 63
Giant benches in front of a tiny house.
39 / 63
This hotel has a pool hall and grocery store.
40 / 63
The world's smallest Home Depot.
41 / 63
It's unclear if this is related to Forrest Gump.
42 / 63
The groceries here are fewer calories (because they're tiny).
43 / 63
This tiny Grinch is enjoying his home after stealing a tiny Christmas.
44 / 63
You can ship tiny packages here. Larger packages will not fit in the building.
45 / 63
A model of the farmhouse from "American Gothic."
46 / 63
This dry goods store sells very tiny dry goods.
47 / 63
The entrance to Tiny Town off US 285 near Morrison.
48 / 63
This house is fenced in, unlike other locations in Tiny Town.
49 / 63
Kids, however, can crawl into the church to scope it out.
50 / 63
It's unclear if this little church is available for weddings.
51 / 63
This covered wagon welcomes folks to the splendor that is Tiny Town.
52 / 63
Giants ride a massive train through Tiny Town, disrupting the residents.
53 / 63
Are these Tiny Houses ... or just really large cars?!
54 / 63
This house in Tiny Town is more secluded than the others.
55 / 63
This is either a hotel or very large home in Tiny Town. It's what one would call a big house in Tiny Town.
56 / 63
Barbies need an education too.
57 / 63
This little doll loves to study!
58 / 63
This photo was taken in August. It's unclear what this Barbie family is celebrating.
59 / 63
These square-dancing Barbies are probably a little annoyed some creeper took their picture through a window ...
60 / 63
At this angle, Tiny Town looks a lot ... bigger.
61 / 63
This Tiny House is not inhabited by anyone but some dolls.
62 / 63
A tiny windmill in Tiny Town, Colorado.
63 / 63
This is a mini replica of the Addams Family house at Tiny Town just outside of Morrison, Colorado.

